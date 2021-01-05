What channel is Tottenham v Brentford Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham go into battle against Brentford in the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight as Jose Mourinho attempts to end his team’s trophy drought.

Spurs haven’t won any silverware since a League Cup victory in 2008, and now sit just 90 minutes away from the final and another long-awaited crack at a trophy.

This week’s Carabao Cup fixtures will mark a break in league action following a hectic Christmas period, but both teams will know they need to be on top form to overcome the other in this showdown.

Championship outfit Brentford are a rising force in English football. They narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last term and remain firmly positioned for another stab at the automatic spots this year.

Boss Thomas Franks will be determined for his men to give a good account of themselves and potentially go a step further by upsetting the odds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Brentford on TV?

Tottenham v Brentford will take place on Tuesday 5th January 2021.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are two Carabao Cup games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Man City in the other semi-final.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Brentford online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Tottenham v Brentford in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Tottenham v Brentford team news

Tottenham: Expect a full strength XI from Spurs as this is their best chance at a trophy in 2020/21.

Giovani Lo Celso, Gareth Bale and Japhet Tanganga are missing through injury, while Erik Lamela will not be in contention following a breach of COVID-19 rules over the Christmas period.

Brentford: Similarly to Spurs, the Bees will go all-out for triumph here.

Shandon Baptiste, Christian Norgaard and Mads Roerslev Rasmussen are the only three absentees from their perspective.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Brentford

Mourinho lives for cup football. He is a natural trophy-winner. Everything he does for Spurs, he does it to maximise chances of wrapping his hands around a glint of silver.

His defensive style comes under fire from many critics, but he won’t compromise, not even against opposition from the league below, and rightly so.

Brentford have beaten four Premier League teams in their run to the semi-finals. They boast more wins against top flight opponents this season than each of the bottom five teams in the Premier League so far, with Ivan Toney posing a major threat going forwards.

Spurs should still navigate a path to the final, but expect a tense clash between two contrasting styles of play.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Brentford

