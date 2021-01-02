What channel is West Brom v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will hope their Premier League fixtures start off on a better footing in 2021 than their results across the season as a whole so far.

The Gunners languish in the bottom of the table following a tricky opening half of the season with a number of their stars failing to reach their potential.

Mikel Arteta will be determined for his men to begin the new year with a resounding victory over West Brom.

Sam Allardyce has taken charge of the Baggies as they seek to pick up points from their Premier League New Year fixtures in a bid to stave off relegation danger.

West Brom may dip into the transfer market in a bid to supply Allardyce with the tools he needs to get the job done, but new recruitments won’t be able to help against Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Arsenal on TV?

West Brom v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 2nd January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man City.

What TV channel is West Brom v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream West Brom v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Brom v Arsenal team news

West Brom predicted XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Peltier, Robinson, Pereira, Sawyers, Gallagher, Diangana, Grant

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Our prediction: West Brom v Arsenal

Allardyce will perform an admirable job with West Brom, as he typically does with relegation-bound teams, but the pressure is all on Arteta to manage a big win here.

Arsenal simply shouldn’t be losing games like this one, they shouldn’t be drawing them, they should approach it with fire in the belly and win the thing.

On paper, the Gunners squad has more than enough to overpower the Baggies, but whether they turn up on the day remains to be seen.

Our prediction: West Brom 1-2 Arsenal

