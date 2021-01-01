What channel is Everton v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton kick-start their calendar year of Premier League fixtures with the visit of West Ham to Goodison Park.

Both sides have generally performed well so far this season, both improving on last season, though neither team set a particularly high bar.

Carlo Ancelotti will be delighted with the exploits of his main man Dominic Calvert-Lewin this term, with European qualification a realistic goal for May.

West Ham will hope to use the Premier League New Year fixtures as a springboard to establish themselves of the top half of the table.

Both sides have experienced mixed results over the course of the campaign so far, but they boast talents capable of turning up the heat in 2021.

When is Everton v West Ham on TV?

Everton v West Ham will take place on Friday 1st January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man City.

What TV channel is Everton v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Everton v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v West Ham team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davies, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Our prediction: Everton v West Ham

Neither side is the finished article, but both starting XIs are equipped with match-winning talents.

Relegation worries are not even close to being on the agenda for either side in 2020/21, leaving them free to express themselves in the second half of the season.

Either side could nick it, but we’re going with an entertaining draw to enter the New Year, a result both sides would probably be content with.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 West Ham

