Premier League Darts 2026 is back with a fresh line-up and a nationwide slate of events coming up.

Ad

Reigning champion Luke Humphries returns to the stage to defend the title in the face of immense competition from Luke Littler.

World champion Littler looks unbeatable right now and enters the tournament as favourite.

The competition begins with a trip to Newcastle before crossing over to the European mainland for the first of three events outside of the British Isles.

Fans across the nation and beyond will be excited to see how the evening pans out with the cream of the crop all in action.

RadioTimes.com is on hand with all the timings and details you need to tune in for the big night.

Premier League Darts 2026 order of play: Newcastle – Night 1

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports+. Timings subject to change.

Newcastle – Night 1

Quarter-finals

From 7pm

Josh Rock vs Jonny Clayton

Luke Littler vs Gian van Veen

Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price

Stephen Bunting vs Michael van Gerwen

Followed by semi-finals and the final.

Premier League Darts 2026 schedule

Thursday 5th February (7pm) Night 1 – Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

Thursday 12th February (7pm) Night 2 – Antwerp (AFAS Dome)

Thursday 19th February (7pm) Night 3 – Glasgow (OVO Hydro)

Thursday 26th February (7pm) Night 4 – Belfast (SSE Arena)

Thursday 5th March (7pm) Night 5 – Cardiff (Utilita Arena)

Thursday 12th March (7pm) Night 6 – Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

Thursday 19th March (7pm) Night 7 – Dublin (3Arena)

Thursday 26th March (7pm) Night 8 – Berlin (Uber Arena)

Thursday 2nd April (7pm) Night 9 – Manchester (AO Arena)

Thursday 9th April (7pm) Night 10 – Brighton (Brighton Centre)

Thursday 16th April (7pm) Night 11 – Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy)

Thursday 23rd April (7pm) Night 12 – Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena)

Thursday 30th April (7pm) Night 13 – Aberdeen (P&J Live)

Thursday 7th May (7pm) Night 14 – Leeds (First Direct Arena)

Thursday 14th May (7pm) Night 15 – Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

Thursday 21st May (7pm) Night 16 – Sheffield (Utilita Arena)

Thursday 28th May (7pm) Play-Offs – London (The O2)

How to watch Premier League Darts 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch Premier League Darts 2026 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.