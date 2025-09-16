The two teams have only met twice in the format previously – a 2010 contest that ended in no result and Ireland's famous 2022 World Cup win.

The visitors may be without a number of their star players but still boast a talent-packed squad that will be high on confidence after racking up their highest T20 score in a 146-run victory over South Africa last week.

Ireland will hope to recapture some of the magic of their 2022 upset despite the absence of a number of key bowling options due to injuries.

The hosts do boast some exciting batting options, however, including debutant Ben Calitz and big-hitting opener Ross Adair.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule and the details on how to watch Ireland v England.

When is the Ireland v England series?

The Ireland v England T20 series gets under way on Wednesday 17th September 2025 and runs until Sunday 21st September 2025.

Play begins at 1:30pm in the UK for all three matches. Check the full schedule below for specific details.

How to watch Ireland v England on TV

The Ireland v England series will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

The final T20, on Sunday 14th September, will also be broadcast live on 5 and will be available to stream online.

Ireland v England live stream online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the series via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the series via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ireland v England 2025 schedule

The Ireland v England schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

T20

1st T20 at Malahide: 1:30pm, Wednesday 17th September

1:30pm, Wednesday 17th September 2nd T20 at Malahide: 1:30pm, Friday 19th September

1:30pm, Friday 19th September 3rd T20 at Malahide: 1:30pm, Sunday 21st September

