IPL 2022 schedule details have been confirmed and RadioTimes.com rounds up how to watch IPL in the UK on TV and Sky Sports platforms.
The Indian Premier League is back for another blockbuster tournament in 2022 following a disrupted competition last year.
Mumbai and Pune are hosting the entire tournament for this edition as the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings return in the hunt for their fifth title.
They will open the tournament with a rematch of the 2021 final against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the entire competition is bigger than ever following the addition of two all-new teams.
A total of 10 franchises will now compete for the trophy, up from eight, with the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans being founded at the end of 2021, ready to make their debuts in 2022.
UK fans will be able to soak up all the drama live on TV thanks to extensive coverage from Sky Sports across their multiple platforms.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the IPL in the UK plus the full IPL 2022 schedule.
When is the IPL 2022?
The IPL begins on Saturday 26th March 2022.
The group stage part of the competition will run in one block of 70 games until Sunday 22nd May before the eliminators and qualifiers.
The IPL final will take place on Sunday 29th May 2022.
How to watch IPL in UK
You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Check out each game and channel below.
You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
IPL 2022 schedule on TV
All UK time. All matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Match 1, Saturday 26th March, 2pm
Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 2, Sunday 27th March, 11am
Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians
Match 3, Sunday 27th March, 3pm
Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 4, Monday 28th March, 3pm
Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants
Match 5, Tuesday 29th March, 3pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals
Match 6, Wednesday 30th March, 3pm
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 7, Thursday 31st March, 3pm
Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings
Match 8, Friday 1st April, 3pm
Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings
Match 9, Saturday 2nd April, 11am
Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals
Match 10, Saturday 2nd April, 3pm
Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals
Match 11, Sunday 3rd April, 3pm
Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings
Match 12, Monday 4th April, 3pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants
Match 13, Tuesday 5th April, 3pm
Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 14, Wednesday 6th April, 3pm
Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians
Match 15, Thursday 7th April, 3pm
Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals
Match 16, Friday 8th April, 3pm
Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans
Match 17, Saturday 9th April, 11am
Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 18, Saturday 9th April, 3pm
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians
Match 19, Sunday 10th April, 11am
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals
Match 20, Sunday 10th April, 3pm
Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants
Match 21, Monday 11th April, 3pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans
Match 22, Tuesday 12th April, 3pm
Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 23, Wednesday 13th April, 3pm
Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings
Match 24, Thursday 14th April, 3pm
Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans
Match 25, Friday 15th April, 3pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 26, Saturday 16th April, 11am
Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants
Match 27, Saturday 16th April, 3pm
Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 28, Sunday 17th April, 11am
Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 29, Sunday 17th April, 3pm
Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings
Match 30, Monday 18th April, 3pm
Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 31, Tuesday 19th April, 3pm
Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 32, Wednesday 20th April, 3pm
Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings
Match 33, Thursday 21st April, 3pm
Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings
Match 34, Friday 22nd April, 3pm
Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals
Match 35, Saturday 23rd April, 11am
Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans
Match 36, Saturday 23rd April, 3pm
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 37, Sunday 24th April, 3pm
Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians
Match 38, Monday 25th April, 3pm
Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings
Match 39, Tuesday 26th April, 3pm
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals
Match 40, Wednesday 27th April, 3pm
Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 41, Thursday 28th April, 3pm
Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 42, Friday 29th April, 3pm
Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants
Match 43, Saturday 30th April, 11am
Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 44, Saturday 30th April, 3pm
Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians
Match 45, Sunday 1st May, 11am
Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants
Match 46, Sunday 1st May, 3pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings
Match 47, Monday 2nd May, 3pm
Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals
Match 48, Tuesday 3rd May, 3pm
Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings
Match 49, Wednesday 4th May, 3pm
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings
Match 50, Thursday 5th May, 3pm
Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 51, Friday 6th May, 3pm
Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians
Match 52, Saturday 7th May, 11am
Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals
Match 53, Saturday 7th May, 3pm
Lucknow Super Giants v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 54, Sunday 8th May, 11am
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 55, Sunday 8th May, 3pm
Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals
Match 56, Monday 9th May, 3pm
Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 57, Tuesday 10th May, 3pm
Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans
Match 58, Wednesday 11th May, 3pm
Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals
Match 59, Thursday 12th May, 3pm
Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians
Match 60, Friday 13th May, 3pm
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings
Match 61, Saturday 14th May, 3pm
Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 62, Sunday 15th May, 11am
Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans
Match 63, Sunday 15th May, 3pm
Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals
Match 64, Monday 16th May, 3pm
Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals
Match 65, Tuesday 17th May, 3pm
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 66, Wednesday 18th May, 3pm
Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants
Match 67, Thursday 19th May, 3pm
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans
Match 68, Friday 20th May, 3pm
Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings
Match 69, Saturday 21st May, 3pm
Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals
Match 70, Sunday 22nd May, 3pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings
