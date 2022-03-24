Mumbai and Pune are hosting the entire tournament for this edition as the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings return in the hunt for their fifth title.

The Indian Premier League is back for another blockbuster tournament in 2022 following a disrupted competition last year.

They will open the tournament with a rematch of the 2021 final against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the entire competition is bigger than ever following the addition of two all-new teams.

A total of 10 franchises will now compete for the trophy, up from eight, with the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans being founded at the end of 2021, ready to make their debuts in 2022.

UK fans will be able to soak up all the drama live on TV thanks to extensive coverage from Sky Sports across their multiple platforms.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the IPL in the UK plus the full IPL 2022 schedule.

When is the IPL 2022?

The IPL begins on Saturday 26th March 2022.

The group stage part of the competition will run in one block of 70 games until Sunday 22nd May before the eliminators and qualifiers.

The IPL final will take place on Sunday 29th May 2022.

How to watch IPL in UK

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Check out each game and channel below.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

IPL 2022 schedule on TV

All UK time. All matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match 1, Saturday 26th March, 2pm

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 2, Sunday 27th March, 11am

Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians

Match 3, Sunday 27th March, 3pm

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 4, Monday 28th March, 3pm

Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants

Match 5, Tuesday 29th March, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

Match 6, Wednesday 30th March, 3pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 7, Thursday 31st March, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings

Match 8, Friday 1st April, 3pm

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings

Match 9, Saturday 2nd April, 11am

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals

Match 10, Saturday 2nd April, 3pm

Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals

Match 11, Sunday 3rd April, 3pm

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings

Match 12, Monday 4th April, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants

Match 13, Tuesday 5th April, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 14, Wednesday 6th April, 3pm

Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians

Match 15, Thursday 7th April, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals

Match 16, Friday 8th April, 3pm

Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans

Match 17, Saturday 9th April, 11am

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 18, Saturday 9th April, 3pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians

Match 19, Sunday 10th April, 11am

Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals

Match 20, Sunday 10th April, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants

Match 21, Monday 11th April, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans

Match 22, Tuesday 12th April, 3pm

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 23, Wednesday 13th April, 3pm

Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings

Match 24, Thursday 14th April, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans

Match 25, Friday 15th April, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 26, Saturday 16th April, 11am

Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants

Match 27, Saturday 16th April, 3pm

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 28, Sunday 17th April, 11am

Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 29, Sunday 17th April, 3pm

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Match 30, Monday 18th April, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 31, Tuesday 19th April, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 32, Wednesday 20th April, 3pm

Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings

Match 33, Thursday 21st April, 3pm

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings

Match 34, Friday 22nd April, 3pm

Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals

Match 35, Saturday 23rd April, 11am

Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans

Match 36, Saturday 23rd April, 3pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 37, Sunday 24th April, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Match 38, Monday 25th April, 3pm

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings

Match 39, Tuesday 26th April, 3pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals

Match 40, Wednesday 27th April, 3pm

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 41, Thursday 28th April, 3pm

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 42, Friday 29th April, 3pm

Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants

Match 43, Saturday 30th April, 11am

Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 44, Saturday 30th April, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians

Match 45, Sunday 1st May, 11am

Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants

Match 46, Sunday 1st May, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings

Match 47, Monday 2nd May, 3pm

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

Match 48, Tuesday 3rd May, 3pm

Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings

Match 49, Wednesday 4th May, 3pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings

Match 50, Thursday 5th May, 3pm

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 51, Friday 6th May, 3pm

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Match 52, Saturday 7th May, 11am

Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals

Match 53, Saturday 7th May, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 54, Sunday 8th May, 11am

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 55, Sunday 8th May, 3pm

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals

Match 56, Monday 9th May, 3pm

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 57, Tuesday 10th May, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans

Match 58, Wednesday 11th May, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals

Match 59, Thursday 12th May, 3pm

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians

Match 60, Friday 13th May, 3pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings

Match 61, Saturday 14th May, 3pm

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 62, Sunday 15th May, 11am

Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans

Match 63, Sunday 15th May, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals

Match 64, Monday 16th May, 3pm

Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals

Match 65, Tuesday 17th May, 3pm

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 66, Wednesday 18th May, 3pm

Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants

Match 67, Thursday 19th May, 3pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans

Match 68, Friday 20th May, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings

Match 69, Saturday 21st May, 3pm

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals

Match 70, Sunday 22nd May, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings

