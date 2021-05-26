England v New Zealand cricket 2021 – TV and radio schedule for Test matches

The England cricket team will return to action in June with a short series against New Zealand.

The first Test at Lord’s will boast a small crowd, with around 18,000 fans filtering into Edgbaston after it was confirmed to be part of a government-backed pilot scheme to test crowds at sporting events.

Captain Joe Root will hope his men can bounce back following a disappointing tour of India earlier in the year.

Root must navigate the series without several key players including Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, who are both missing through injury.

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes are among the IPL stars who won’t feature in the Test series due to their participation abroad.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be determined for a repeat of the sides’ last Test meeting, which saw the Oceanic side triumph in the first encounter and draw the second to win the series.

Check out all the dates, times, TV and radio schedules for England v New Zealand.

When are the England v New Zealand Test matches?

The Test matches are scheduled to run from Wednesday 2nd June 2021 to Sunday 14th June 2021. You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is England v New Zealand in the UK?

Matches will be played in the UK, meaning a decent start time of 11am for fans in this country.

Each day of both Tests will start at the same time.

England v New Zealand Test match schedule

The England v New Zealand Test schedule is as follows:

1st Test – Wednesday 2nd June to Sunday 6th June

2nd Test – Thursday 10th June to Monday 14th June

How to watch England v New Zealand on TV

You can watch the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket an hour before the start of play for each match.

Live stream England v New Zealand online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to England v New Zealand on the radio

UK fans can listen to every ball of England’s two Test matches against New Zealand live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

You can tune in for every moment live with the BBC Test Match Special team throughout both Tests.

