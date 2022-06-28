New England Test captain Ben Stokes will be delighted with his side's 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand, which featured a staggering set of innings from Jonny Bairstow.

The 'Bazball' era is in full swing. Literally. Brendon McCullum's England Test team put on a show during his first series in charge, and he will hope for another strong display against India.

The Yorkshireman struck the second fastest Test century of all time in a 136-run knock from just 92 balls in the second Test. He went on to pick up 162 from his first innings back on home soil in Leeds during the third Test. Bairstow aptly sealed the whitewash with a six to notch up 71 not out.

England now faces a quick turnaround to be ready to face India. The sides clashed last summer but the fifth Test was cancelled due to rising COVID cases among the visitors' camp. India led the series 2-1 after four Test matches.

Since the 2021 encounters, both captains, Joe Root and Virat Kohli, have been deposed, replaced by Stokes and Rohit Sharma, though the latter could miss the match after testing positive for COVID.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about England v India in a big summer of cricket.

When are England v India matches?

The upcoming fifth Test will take place between Friday 1st July 2022 and Tuesday 5th July 2022.

India are scheduled to be in the UK until Friday 17th July with a string of ODI and T20 matches to soak up.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is England v India in the UK?

Play starts at 10:30am each morning of the Test match, with up to five days of action set to go down over the weekend and beyond.

The ODI and T20 match-ups both start at different times, including some day/night games, so be sure to check out the full schedule below

England v India TV schedule

The England v India schedule is as follows:

England v India Test series (delayed from 2021)

TV coverage begins at 9:45am each day, other than on Day 1 at 9:30am.

5th Test: 10:30am, Friday 1st – Tuesday 5th July 2022 (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

England v India T20 series

TV coverage beings half an hour before the start of each match (listed below).

1st T20: 6pm, Thursday 7th July (Rose Bowl, Southampton)

2nd T20: 2:30pm, Saturday 9th July (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

3rd T20: 2:30pm, Sunday 10th July (Trent Bridge, Nottingham)

England v India ODI series

TV coverage beings half an hour before the start of each match (listed below).

1st ODI: 1pm, Tuesday 12th July (The Oval, London)

2nd ODI: 1pm, Thursday 14th July (Lord's, London)

3rd ODI: 11am, Sunday 17th July (Old Trafford, Manchester)

Check out all the TV, live stream and radio details below.

How to watch England v India on TV

You can watch the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Cricket channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Live stream England v India online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or via the app found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to England v India on the radio

BBC has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of India's tour of England with the Test Match Special team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of each Test match.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with coverage of the first day of each Test starting at 9:55am and subsequent days from 9:45am.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.