The England cricket team have opened up 2021 in style with Joe Root in fine fettle during the first Test with Sri Lanka.

The two-Test series marks the start of a hectic period for the England cricket team over the next couple of months.

And with Ben Stokes being rested for the tour of Sri Lanka, captain Root stepped up to deliver an almighty first innings.

Root will have been keen to begin 2021 on the right foot and his squad are certainly living up to expectations so far on their travels.

England fared well during a stop-start 2020 schedule on the Test front and have edged Sri Lanka 6-4 in Test series since the turn of the century.

We hope you’re ready for a few early starts in the coming weeks due to the time difference, but those who make the effort could be rewarded with more sublime cricket as the days wear on.

Check out the all the dates, times, TV and radio schedules for Sri Lanka v England.

When is Sri Lanka v England 1st Test?

Action from the first Test will run between Thursday 14th January to Monday 18th January.

The early timings for UK fans may not be ideal, but at the very least you’re all set up for a tremendous breakfast if you’re working from home!

When is Sri Lanka v England 2nd Test?

Players will be given a brief period of respite before moving on to the second and final Test match of the series.

The second encounter will run from Friday 22nd January to Tuesday 26th January.

What time Sri Lanka v England in the UK?

Play is scheduled to begin each day at 4:30am, meaning it’s going to be a late one – or an early one – for the Barmy Army tuning in from home.

How to watch Sri Lanka v England on TV

You can watch all the action live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 4:25am each morning. Opening day coverage begins at 4am.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Sri Lanka v England online

You can watch the Test match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Tests via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Listen to Sri Lanka v England on radio

BBC Test Match Special is bringing you ball-by-ball coverage of the action in Galle live from the UK!

Coverage begins at 4:15am each morning on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra for fans in the UK.

Jonathan Agnew, Simon Mann and Daniel Norcross are on commentary duty with a host of opinions coming from experts including Michael Vaughan, Ebony Rainford-Brent and Sir Alastair Cook.

All the household names are broadcasting from either The Oval, Media City UK or even their own homes due to current lockdown restrictions, but you can guarantee a great show from all involved whatever the circumstances.

