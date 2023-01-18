The YouTube sensation has evolved to start his own boxing promotion due to the explosion in online personalities clashing in rings across the globe.

KSI's Misfits Boxing promotion is firmly up and running, with four editions of the show in the bag and 005 coming up very soon.

At Misfits Boxing 004, KSI defeated FaZe Temperrr via first round knockout after being originally slated to fight MMA personality Dillon Danis.

KSI is not expected to fight at Misfits Boxing 005 but, as CEO of the event, he will be pulling together another fight card with Jay Swingler and Nicholai Perrett at the top of the billing.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about Misfits Boxing 005.

When is Misfits Boxing 005?

The next Misfits Boxing event will take place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

The fifth edition of the event will be hosted in Milton Keynes, UK.

What time is Misfits Boxing 005?

The headline fight at Misfits Boxing 005 is likely to start around 10pm UK time.

You may want to keep an eye on the rest of the show, as the undercard may run shorter or longer depending on the fight.

Will KSI fight at Misfits Boxing 005?

As things stand, no. KSI is not scheduled to fight at Misfits Boxing 005.

He will no doubt be eyeing up fresh opponents for future events, however. Victors on the night may choose to call out KSI, while the YouTube star himself is likely to attend the show.

We will continue to add to the undercard as more fights are announced:

Jay Swingler v Nicholai Perrett

TBA

TBA

TBA

How to watch Misfits Boxing 005

Fans can tune in to watch Misfits Boxing events live on DAZN.

You will need a regular subscription, which costs just £7.99 per month. Some events also require a PPV pass, which cost a one-off fee of £11.99, but this is not the case for Misfits Boxing 005.

DAZN is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device, such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Plus, that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

