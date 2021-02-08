What is the biggest Super Bowl comeback in history?

The Kansas City Chiefs have their backs to the wall and Tom Brady is closing in.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the Super Bowl 21-6 at halftime, a 15-point margin over the Chiefs.

If Patrick Mahomes is to inspire a Super Bowl comeback, it will officially go down as the second biggest Super Bowl comeback in history.

Remarkably few teams have came back from sizeable margins in the past, with only one team clawing back from more than 10 points in Super Bowl history.

That team? They struck back from a stunning 25 points. And they were led by a face the Chiefs won’t be keen to see any longer than they need to.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the biggest Super Bowl comebacks in history.

Biggest Super Bowl comeback in history

Super Bowl LI (2017) was the scene of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Atlanta Falcons were up 28-3 against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots by the halftime show. They were handed a 99.5 per cent chance of victory by several stats sites.

What happened next will live in infamy, and will take a truly staggering effort to top.

Brady added a touchdown to the tally to make it 28-9 going into the final quarter – the Falcons were still firm favourites.

That’s when Brady proved his GOAT credentials with four scoring drives in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28-28.

The game went to overtime, the Patriots got the ball, the Patriots scored a touchdown and the rest is history.

Brady flipped a 28-3 deficit to win 34-28 after OT. Stunning.

Beyond LI, the largest comebacks have been relatively tame affairs.

Super Bowl LIV in 2019 saw the Chiefs come back from 10 points down to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

In Super Bowl XLIX, the New England Patriots came back from 10 points against the Seattle Seahawks.

New Orleans Saints came back from 10 points down to defeat the Indianapolis Colts.

The fifth and final double-digit comeback came as the Washington Redskins struck back from a 10-0 first-quarter deficit against Denver Broncos.

