American track trio Rai Benjamin, Cole Hocker and Grant Holloway are all in action, while 400m winner Marileidy Paulino and high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh will also go in search of another Paris triumph.

A year on from their Olympic silvers, Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt are back on the track in France as part of the British group at Friday's event.

The eighth Diamond League meet of the 2025 season is the next step on the path to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at Diamond League Paris 2025 on TV and online.

Diamond League Paris 2025 on TV and live stream

Diamond League Paris takes place on Friday 20th June 2025.

Coverage of Diamond League Paris will be shown live on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The broadcast will start at 8pm UK time and run for two hours until the end of the meet.

Diamond League Paris 2025 TV schedule

All UK time. BBC coverage starts at 8pm and runs until 10pm.

6:50pm – Triple jump men

7:05pm – Pole vault women

7:10pm – Discus throw men

7:30pm – 110m hurdles men heat A

7:38pm – 110m hurdles men heat B

8:04pm – 400m hurdles men

8:06pm – High jump women

8:15pm – 800m men

8:23pm – 3000m steeplechase women

8:42pm – Javelin men

8:43pm – 110m hurdles men

8:51pm – 400m women

9:08pm – 200m women

9:20pm – 100m hurdles women

9:27pm – 5000m men

9:50pm – 1500m men

