AJ was defeated by Usyk through a unanimous decision in their first match-up before the Ukrainian triumphed with a split decision in their rematch showdown.

Anthony Joshua is no longer a world champion – and he has no rematch clause, no way to get back at Oleksandr Usyk after another bruising encounter between the pair.

British star Joshua has no lives left to use against Usyk. His belts have gone and there appears no easy route to claim them back, at least not for now while Usyk has hit mitts on them.

Naturally, that raises questions over Joshua's future in the sport. However, the fighter himself was quick to shut down any speculation of retirement in the wake of his defeat. He said: "I’m a fighter for life, the hunger never dies. I want to get back out in November or December. I will become a three-time world heavyweight champion."

Who will Anthony Joshua fight next?

While the fight everyone in the UK wants to see, Joshua pitted against Tyson Fury, will be on hold as the 'Gypsy King' pursues a unification bout with Usyk, Joshua still has plenty of options around the heavyweight division.

Two options stand out in particular, each with their own risks to Joshua, who has now lost three of his last five fights following a sparkling 22-0 record to begin his professional career.

Dillian Whyte earned his big shot against Tyson Fury in a world title fight this year, but was taught a humbling lesson in the ring. Whyte has already been downed by Joshua in 2015 but would relish another glamour fight against AJ. There is no love lost between the pair, so you could expect a frosty build-up to that one. Of course, defeat for Joshua – who would enter as overwhelming favourite – would see his stock plummet.

Deontay Wilder hasn't returned to the ring since two KO defeats to Fury. However, he is adamant that he will continue with his career and a fight against Joshua would draw in big numbers and give each a chance to effectively finish another man's career for the sake of boosting their own.

The major obstacle to Joshua-Wilder is that Wilder is already scheduled to fight in October and wouldn't be able to make a fight with AJ in the Briton's preferred December slot.

Either of those fights would likely become a winner-stays-on match with the downed man likely to retire, or at least weigh up the idea, in the aftermath.

Of course, it is entirely likely that Joshua withdraws from the heat for a short while. Fury picked out a few less-than-stellar opponents to rebuild his form during his comeback years and AJ could look to get a quick flurry of wins under his belt.

British pair Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will be champing at the bit for a shot at Joshua as they seek breakout fights, but it's unlikely Joshua would hand them the opportunity with his own career on the line.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.