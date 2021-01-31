WWE Royal Rumble 2021 – how to watch free, TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is ready to roll this weekend with a huge night of pro-wrestling to dominate headlines in the days to come.

Advertisement

The 2020 event remains among the last major WWE occasions to play out in front of a brimming crowd, and while 2021 may look unique, WWE are prepared to wow the crowds at home with a night of major drama.

The biggest names from across the WWE universe will gather for one huge night in Florida, with plenty of twists and turns expected from a pair of 30-person brawls.

UK fans face a long night, but they will hopefully be richly rewarded for their efforts in staying up for one of the showpiece events of the WWE calendar.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Royal Rumble on TV and online.

When is Royal Rumble 2021?

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 takes place on Sunday 31st January in the US, but that will run into the early hours of Monday 1st February for UK fans. Buckle up for a late one!

Royal Rumble 2021 start time

The main Royal Rumble action starts at midnight (UK time) though fans can enjoy a pre-show from 10pm on the central WWE YouTube channel.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Where is Royal Rumble held in 2021?

Royal Rumble will be held at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida, USA.

The baseball stadium has a versatile capacity depending on the setup, ranging from 30,000 up to 45,000, but unfortunately this event will entirely behind closed doors, hopefully the only time Royal Rumble plays out in an empty arena.

What channel is Royal Rumble on?

Fans can purchase Royal Rumble on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky, BT and Virgin.

BT customers should head over to Channel 494 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

For full details, check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office.

How to live stream Royal Rumble for free

Royal Rumble will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time. Full Royal Rumble live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Who won Royal Rumble 2020?

Charlotte Flair triumphed in the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2020. She entered at No.17 and eliminated Shayna Baszler – who entered last of the 30 competitors and defeated eight opponents – to claim the title.

In the Men’s Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre came out on top after lasting a whole 34 minutes in the ring.

Brock Lesnar enjoyed a rampage to begin the match, entering at N0.1 and eliminating each of the first 13 contenders before being dumped out by the eventual victor McIntyre.

Our how to watch WWE guide for SmackDown, Raw, NXT, PPVs includes a full schedule for the big events in 2021 so you can keep track of the action.

Check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office for all the big PPV events.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.