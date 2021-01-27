How to watch NBA in the UK – fixtures on TV, live stream, Sky Sports and NBA League Pass

The NBA continues to bubble along nicely in 2021 with the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers exerting their dominance over the Eastern and Western Conferences respectively.

The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are also doing well in the East, but it’s a more lukewarm affair than the fireworks popping across the West.

Utah Jazz are on a nine-game winning streak, and the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have totted up four and five game runs of their own.

The excellent Netflix documentary The Last Dance may have piqued your interest over lockdown, and there’s no better time to get into following the NBA than at the beginning of a fresh campaign.

More game times are being tailored for international audiences in 2020/21, which is great news for UK fans, meaning you can watch some of the biggest NBA games and still get a regular eight-hour sleep like the rest of the general public.

RadioTimes.com has taken a look at all the games coming up over the coming weeks.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

NBA 2021 fixtures on TV in UK

All UK time.

Thursday 28th January

LA Lakers @ Philadelphia 76ers (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Friday 29th January

LA Clippers @ Miami Heat (12am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 30th January

Milwaukee Bucks @ New Orleans Pelicans (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Portland Trail Blazers @ Chicago Bulls (10pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 31st January

LA Lakers @ Boston Celtics (1:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

LA Clippers @ New York Knicks (6pam) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Utah Jazz @ Denver Nuggets (8:30pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

