UFC 257 fight card – full list of confirmed fights including Poirier v McGregor 2

Full UFC 257 fight card and confirmed schedule ahead of Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor 2 on UFC Fight Island.

Conor McGregor

The UFC 257 fight card is stacked and ready to go this weekend, with Conor McGregor seated at the top of the billing against Dustin Poirier.

The pair have already met once before, resulting in a McGregor victory, but will clash again on UFC Fight Island.

But while the spotlight will be firmly fixed on the two main main, there are still plenty of other showdowns going ahead during the event.

Dan Hooker is in action in the co-main event, a lightweight battle between himself and UFC debutant Michael Chandler.

The latter is no rookie though. Chandler is a Bellator veteran with a 21-5 record and will be determined to make his mark on a grand stage at UFC.

There are 12 fights in total, and we’ve got them all listed below to help you make sense of it all.

Check out the full UFC 257 fight card below or visit our how to watch UFC 257 guide.

In the UK? Watch UFC 257 on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC 257 on ESPN+

US viewers can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, which includes the UFC 257 Prelims, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 257 fight card

All UK time.

Main Card (from 3am – Sunday 24th January)

  • Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor – Lightweight
  • Dan Hooker v Michael Chandler – Lightweight
  • Jessica Eye v Joanne Calderwood – Women’s Flyweight
  • Matt Frevola v Ottman Azaitar – Lightweight
  • Marina Rodriguez v Amanda Ribas – Women’s Strawweight

Preliminary Card (from 1am – Sunday 24th January)

  • Brad Tavares v Antônio Carlos Júnior – Middleweight
  • Khalil Rountree Jr. v Marcin Prachnio – Light Heavyweight
  • Julianna Pena v Sara McMann – Women’s Bantamweight
  • Arman Tsarukyan v Nasrat Haqparast – Lightweight

Early Preliminary Card (from 11:30pm – Saturday 23rd January)

  • Andrew Sanchez v Andre Muniz – Middleweight
  • Nik Lentz v Movsar Evloev – Catchweight
  • Amir Albazi v Zhalgas Zhumagulov – Flyweight

Check out the full UFC schedule 2021 for upcoming fights, dates, cards and previews.

