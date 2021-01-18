How to watch NFL in the UK | Playoff fixtures on TV, Sky Sports, Channel 5 and more

The NFL season has boiled down to just four teams, with three matches left to play and drama inevitable.

The reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs overcame a plucky Cleveland Browns unit in the Divisional round at the weekend to book their place in the AFC Championship game.

There they will meet the Buffalo Bills who cruised beyond the Baltimore Ravens in the last round, led by hot-shot QB Josh Allen.

However, while the AFC has tended to boast superior strength across the board when compared to the NFC this term, the NFC Championship game is shaping up to be as spectacular as they come.

Tom Brady’s rejuvenated Tampa Bay Buccaneers upstarts will face Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers in a battle between two of the greatest quarterbacks of their generation, and arguably of all time.

UK fans won’t even need to stay up into the small hours for the Brady-Rodgers fireworks with the game scheduled for early evening, while those who stay up for the Bills’ trip to Kansas City are sure to be justified in their decision.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV with UK start times and broadcast details so you don’t miss any of the games that are being shown on this side of the pond.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time.

Championship games

Sunday 17th January

NFC: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers (7pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

AFC: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (11:30pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV