3. England are in the same group as Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand and the winner of qualifying group B (possibly Ireland).

4. You can leave the champagne on ice. “Success for England is getting out of the group,” says former England batsman Nick Knight. “The best I can offer is that England could be on of the dark horses.”

5. England’s chances hinge on the precarious state of captain Stuart Broad’s right knee. He has patellar tendonitis and will require injections to play. “If he’s not fit, expect England to struggle,” says Knight.

6. England will be without leading run scorer Kevin Pietersen (1,176 runs). “Pietersen should be playing,” says Knight. “With the 50-over World Cup coming up in 2015, his experience and talent would have given England a massive boost. He’s a huge loss.”

7. Sri Lanka are favourites to win their first World Twenty20 title. They have yet to lose a limited-over match in 2014.

8. Of the 20 overs a side, a bowler can bowl a maximum of four overs in a game.

9. If the bowler bowls a no-ball as a result of overstepping, the next ball is a “free hit” and the batsman can’t be given out (apart from if it’s a run-out).

10. The conditions in Bangladesh will help the teams from the subcontinent. “The pitches are slower, which favours spinners and power hitters,” says Knight. “England have spin options, but the others have more power hitters.”

11. No England player has ever made a century in a T20 international. Luke Wright and Alex Hales have both scored 99.

12. England won the Twenty20 tournament in 2010 – even though they lost their first two group matches.

13. Australia’s Aaron Finch made the highest-ever score in a T20 international, spanking 156 off 63 balls against England.

14. Wicketkepper/batsman Jos Buttler is England’s secret weapon. “There could be fireworks when he’s at the crease,” says Knight.

15. The first six overs of an innings are called the “Power Play” when a maximum of two fielders can be outside the 30-yard circle from the wicket. For the remaining 14 overs, not more than five players can be outside the circle.

16. Australian wrist spinner Brad Hogg, at 43, could become the oldest player in international T20.

17. New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum holds the record for the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup, a blistering 123 off 58 balls against Bangladesh in 2012.

18. The official tournament song is Char Chokka Hoi Hoi – which roughly translates as “Fours, Sixes, Fun and Games”.

19. If a match ends with the scores tied, the result will be decided by a “Super Over”. Each team nominates three batsmen and one bowler to play a one-over per side “mini-match”.

20. West Indies are the current T20 champions. They beat Sri Lanka in the 2012 final – despite taking 17 balls to score their first run off the bat.

Nick Knight is a commentator for Sky Sports. England play New Zealand on Sat 1pm SS2/1.15pm 5L Sp Extra