Roxy makes a huge mistake in Neighbours – and lives are in danger

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has been a lot more sensible in recent times than when she first arrived in Neighbours, but she is poised to make a costly mistake that could have serious implications for her and boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).

The competition for the best dish in Erinsborough is underway and one person hoping to make a mark is Kyle. As he is busy prepping a dish, one that his father would have wanted him to enter, Roxy spots an opportunity to help by adding mushrooms into the recipe.

Unfortunately, she forgets to buy them and instead improvises and picks some wild ones – mushrooms that have no place being used for human consumption.

Not knowing that the dish they are now serving is dangerous, they excitedly present it to the judge when she arrives and then eagerly await her feedback. It turns out to be good news, at first, as the dish is well received and they are confident that they have the title in the bag.

But when the judge leaves and heads home, she takes a turn for the worst and starts feeling sick. How long will it be before the source of her illness is traced back to Roxy and her dodgy mushrooms?

Elsewhere, things to get worse for Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) as he continues to get in more trouble with Kane Jones (Barry Conrad). With him already in debt and receiving death threats for falling behind in payments, Hendrix’s plight worsens when he ends up owing something that he does not even own to begin with.

With Kane’s very real threat of violence escalating, will Hendrix pay the ultimate price for getting involved in this dangerous situation, or will it be his friends that find themselves in the firing line?

