The Kumars actor Vincent Ebrahim to join Hollyoaks
The veteran star will play new villain Big Bob on the Channel 4 soap from August
The Kumars actor Vincent Ebrahim is to join Hollyoaks later this summer as a menacing new villain by the name of Big Bob.
Ebrahim will make his debut on the Channel 4 soap in August when he arrives to pose a threat to criminals Trevor Royle (Greg Wood) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall), both of whom are trying to get their lives back on track. The trouble is that Trevor owes Big Bob - and Big Bob won't stop until Trevor has paid his debt.
South African-born Ebrahim, who is best known for playing the finance-obsessed Ashwin in the BBC's The Kumars at No 42, recently returned to the role for a Sky1 revival of the hit comedy series following a break of eight years. His other screen credits include After You've Gone, Bedtime and The Old Guys, all for the BBC.