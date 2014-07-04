The Kumars actor Vincent Ebrahim is to join Hollyoaks later this summer as a menacing new villain by the name of Big Bob.

Ebrahim will make his debut on the Channel 4 soap in August when he arrives to pose a threat to criminals Trevor Royle (Greg Wood) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall), both of whom are trying to get their lives back on track. The trouble is that Trevor owes Big Bob - and Big Bob won't stop until Trevor has paid his debt.