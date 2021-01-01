Hollyoaks 2021 preview: 10 spoilers for the new year ahead

We spent the last 12 months waiting to find out how Hollyoaks‘ dramatic flash forward would play out, and now we know it was tragic Jordan Price who was killed off as the county lines storyline reached an epic climax.

Advertisement

The aftermath of New Year’s Eve gets 2021 off to a suitably dramatic start, and with Mandy Morgan (Sarah Jayne Dunn) covering up her daughter’s crime, evil Edward’s death casting a shadow and Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) planning his final revenge there’s much for fans to look forward to.

With the soap finally restored to five nights a week from January 2021, here is RadioTimes.com‘s huge preview teasing the biggest storylines for the new year.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Mandy lets Charlie take the blame for Ella

Jordan Price’s murder is the talk of the village as 2021 dawns, with teenager Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) charged with the crime. But Mandy knows Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) was really responsible and Charlie is covering for her… She’s determined to protect her daughter, despite the catastrophic consequences if Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) discover the truth. Can conflicted Mandy stand by and watch innocent Charlie go down?

Sid grieves for Jordan

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is devastated to lose his corrupted cousin Jordan to the drug war raging on his doorstep, and with gangster boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) still at large the lad is desperate for justice to be served. The schoolboy struggles as the county lines nightmare continues, and also adapts to life after his amputation. Plus he’s on a one-man mission to free his best friend from jail…

Juliet jailed

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has been jailed after the new year’s drug bust nearly got her and her entire family killed by vicious Victor. Even with supportive Sid, lover Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and big brother James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), Chester’s best lawyer, on her side, can Jules escape a the seven-year sentence she’s potentially facing?

Edwards haunts Tony and Diane

Evil Edward’s festive demise means Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) can finally move on together – or does it? As 2021 begins the reunited couple appear stronger than ever and vow to banish all traces of Edward from their lives. Unfortunately, that might be easier said then done as a surprise twist means the dastardly doctor’s presence will still be felt into the new year…

Mercedes faces Silas as Theresa is exposed

Silas finally faces nemesis Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) after months of terrifying intimidation. Can Mercy stop the serial killer kidnapping Bobby to save him from a life of immorality with the ‘sinful’ McQueen clan? And as the family discover they’ve been betrayed by one of their own, will Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) be forgiven for her part in Silas’s sinister plan?

Toby’s past catches up with him

As he embarks on a romance with Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) hopes to bury his murderous secrets and anger issues. Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) wants his son to pay for killing Lisa, while Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) worries she can no longer support her disturbed brother when he gives into his temper once again. The arrival of a face from the past throws a spanner in the works, but is it good or bad news for toxic Toby?

Maxine’s mum makes a splash

Denise Welch is the soap’s latest star signing, taking over the recast role of Trish Minniver, mum to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson). The mother/daughter reunion is fraught as Max is frosty towards her parent for her lack of support in the last few years – where was she when Maxine was widowed? Twice?! Turns out Trish has not come to Hollyoaks to see her offspring, so what – or who – brings her to the village?

John Paul manipulated by George

Mistakenly believing lover George Kiss (Callum Kerr) was in the body bag on New Year’s Eve cemented John Paul McQueen’s (James Sutton) feelings for his fit fella, and the pair are more loved up than ever when they return from a romantic holiday. However, behind closed door’s George’s dark side and increasingly manipulative behaviour becomes a cause for concern, and JP is soon in very real danger…

Cheating Sienna’s deceitful dilemma

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has convinced Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) she imagined seeing her kiss ex-lover Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), shamelessly using her sister’s post-natal psychosis to her advantage. As doctors give Lib the all-clear to leave hospital, the new mum doesn’t feel ready after thinking she’s still having hallucinations. Guilt-ridden Sienna faces a choice: admit her fling with Warren, or sabotage Liberty’s recovery to protect her saucy secret from boyfriend Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

New love for Ste

Settling back into the village after almost a year away, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) wants to wipe the slate clean and use 2021 as a fresh start after his radicalisation ordeal. Life is actually looking up for Mr Hay for a change as the new year rings in, with a new job – and a new love interest. Who has caught his eye, someone new on the scene? Or is love set to blossom unexpectedly with a character viewers already know?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.