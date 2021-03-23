Emmerdale lines up its biggest stunt since the pandemic began

A massive set of episodes is on the way for Emmerdale next week and it looks like one that will have a major storyline take a dramatic turn while the aftermath could see the lives of the residents of the Dales changed forever.

Advertisement

In typical soap fashion, it should be a happy time as a wedding is set to take place but, given that wedding involves Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), it should come as no surprise that the big day looks set not to go smoothly.

While the drama of Paul’s true colours potentially being exposed is big enough, there is also an accident on the way involving Jimmy King and the stunt that’s part of the dramatic week looks to be a sensational one.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

We know at least one person will not make it out of the week alive and it’s anybody’s guess at the moment as to who the unfortunate victim will be. But with Mandy in potential danger from Paul, and Jimmy set to lose control of his truck after suffering a panic attack, there’s no shortage of candidates to meet an untimely end.

Producer Laura Shaw has been talking about the story and just how exciting the episodes will be, saying: “For months now we’ve been waiting for the appalling, horrible truth about Paul to be exposed and of course, we always knew that we would want that truth to come out in a hugely dramatic way”

“Shooting a colossal stunt with social distancing is no easy task and it took months of meticulous planning and the whole Emmerdale team, proudly pulling together, to enable us to successfully achieve what is undoubtedly, our most ambitious and spectacular episodes of the last year. It’s a highly charged, emotional, nail-biting, holding-your-breath week of Emmerdale, that promises to leave devastation in its wake and irrevocably change the lives of some of our most loved villagers.”

Director Dave Beauchamp also spoke about what we should expect from the big week, and what it was like to film such a big event while still adhering to the social distancing conditions the soap has been working with since resuming production last summer.

“The great thing about working on Emmerdale is everyone there is so committed to making the show as good as possible. I knew I had to make it look and feel special. Every job I do I try to do this, but this felt an especially big challenge with a lot of people wanting it to be something to be proud of.

“We couldn’t have the real actors close for safety reasons so we used a mixture of stunt-doubles and green-screen shots to make you think the actors were in real jeopardy. I’m extremely pleased and relieved! It does look spectacular, and I am so happy for everyone involved. This would have been a big challenge in normal times, but to be able to achieve this with all the COVID protocols in place is amazing. There was a lot of planning and hard work involved and I think that comes across on screen.”

The big week kicks off on March 29th and will use flashforwards throughout the week to tease who the casualty of the week is – so place your bets now!

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.