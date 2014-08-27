Emmerdale spoilers: Ross fights Marlon at Donna's funeral - watch the scene
Emotions run high on the day of Donna's burial
Published: Wednesday, 27 August 2014 at 11:49 am
The village may be in mourning following Donna Windsor's (Verity Rushworth) death, but that doesn't stop Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Ross Barton (Michael Parr) scuffling on the day of her funeral.
The day of Donna's send-off will see Cain (Jeff Hordley) making a desperate bid to keep Ross away from the service by locking him in the garage. But as the hearse and procession passes by, Ross spots an axe in the garage and makes his escape.
At the church, Marlon will then be seen coming to blows with Ross as he tries to prevent him from entering the church...
You can watch a sneak peek of the scenes below and see the episode in full on Thursday 28 August:
