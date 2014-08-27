The village may be in mourning following Donna Windsor's (Verity Rushworth) death, but that doesn't stop Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Ross Barton (Michael Parr) scuffling on the day of her funeral.

Advertisement

The day of Donna's send-off will see Cain (Jeff Hordley) making a desperate bid to keep Ross away from the service by locking him in the garage. But as the hearse and procession passes by, Ross spots an axe in the garage and makes his escape.