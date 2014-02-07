Emmerdale spoilers: Diane tells a doctor she's been exposed to HIV - watch the scene
A nervous Diane lies in order to get medication after spending the night with Pollard
Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) is to seek medical help after a one-night stand with Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) results in fears that she has contracted HIV.
Next week, viewers will see Diane reel from Victoria's (Isabel Hodgins) revelation that Val (Charlie Hardwick) could be HIV positive - news that takes on even greater significance in the light of Diane's evening with Pollard.
After looking on the internet, Diane realises there are drugs that could help her. On a visit to a clinic, she then ends up lying to a doctor about definitely being exposed to HIV. But will Diane end up getting the medication she seeks? Find out when Emmerdale broadcasts these scenes on Friday 14 February.