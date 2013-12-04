Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) is to be left unconscious and in need of an ambulance after being attacked.

Adam and Moira (Natalie J Robb) will be set upon by local thug Marcus in tonight’s double bill of Emmerdale. And when Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Ross (Michael Parr) arrive back, they’re met by a scene of utter devastation – Butler’s Farm is trashed and Adam requires medical help. But the big question remains: will he pull through?