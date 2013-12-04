Emmerdale spoilers: Adam Barton left unconscious after attack on Butler's Farm - first look pictures
Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) is to be left unconscious and in need of an ambulance after being attacked.
Adam and Moira (Natalie J Robb) will be set upon by local thug Marcus in tonight’s double bill of Emmerdale. And when Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Ross (Michael Parr) arrive back, they’re met by a scene of utter devastation – Butler’s Farm is trashed and Adam requires medical help. But the big question remains: will he pull through?
“It wasn’t nice at all shooting those scenes because I have to witness my screen son getting beaten up in front of me,” admits Natalie J Robb, who plays Moira. “In fact, Moira is fearing that they could even kill him because they’re big guys. They also trash the farm and burn all the equipment from the food-processing factory. It’s devastating for Moira because it’s everything she’s built up and worked for when she was married to John.”