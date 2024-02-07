Emmerdale's Nicky issues Caleb big ultimatum over suspicious Ruby
Ruby was thrown off the scent after cracking the case!
Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) gave dad Caleb Milligan (William Ash) an ultimatum in tonight's Emmerdale (7th February 2024), as mum Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) continued to play detective.
With Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) still staying at Mill cottage, Ruby remarked to Caleb and Nicky that someone should have told Nate that he and wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) are simply not compatible.
Ruby also probed father and son over what they were hiding, and Nicky claimed there was nothing going on. But, of course, the truth is that Caleb had an affair with Tracy before she went on to dump Nate.
After telling them that she would get to the bottom of things, Ruby spied Tracy having a quiet chat with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), and approached them to apologise for her behaviour at last week's dinner party.
Tracy left, and Ruby tried to get answers from Moira by suggesting that Nate must have cheated again. When Moira denied this, Ruby took it to mean that Tracy was unfaithful instead.
More like this
Moira simply instructed Ruby to back off, but from what we know about Ruby already, it was clear this was unlikely!
Back home with Nicky, Ruby revealed that Moira had "told her" about Tracy's cheating, before asking outright if Caleb was sleeping with Tracy!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
She smelled a rat over Caleb's on/off investment in Tracy's nursery business and his rows with Nicky, but Nicky covered by saying he and Caleb were arguing about her presence.
Nicky guilt-tripped his mum into backtracking, and she later invited him and Caleb to dinner to make amends. Nicky declined as he was busy, while Caleb claimed he had work to do.
Unimpressed with his dad, Nicky gave him a piece of his mind over having to cover for the affair. Nicky ordered Caleb to make the effort with Ruby, or he would tell Ruby everything. Will Caleb comply?
Read more:
- 4 Emmerdale spoilers: Belle weds Tom and Ruby exposes Tracy's affair
- Who is Beth Cordingly? Meet the Emmerdale star behind newcomer Ruby Fox-Milligan
- 6 Emmerdale spoilers: Cain's big confession and Nicola is torn over Angel's future
- Emmerdale's Heath Hope tragedy reminds us of the soap's greatest strength
Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.