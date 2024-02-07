Ruby also probed father and son over what they were hiding, and Nicky claimed there was nothing going on. But, of course, the truth is that Caleb had an affair with Tracy before she went on to dump Nate.

After telling them that she would get to the bottom of things, Ruby spied Tracy having a quiet chat with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), and approached them to apologise for her behaviour at last week's dinner party.

Tracy left, and Ruby tried to get answers from Moira by suggesting that Nate must have cheated again. When Moira denied this, Ruby took it to mean that Tracy was unfaithful instead.

Moira simply instructed Ruby to back off, but from what we know about Ruby already, it was clear this was unlikely!

Back home with Nicky, Ruby revealed that Moira had "told her" about Tracy's cheating, before asking outright if Caleb was sleeping with Tracy!

She smelled a rat over Caleb's on/off investment in Tracy's nursery business and his rows with Nicky, but Nicky covered by saying he and Caleb were arguing about her presence.

Nicky guilt-tripped his mum into backtracking, and she later invited him and Caleb to dinner to make amends. Nicky declined as he was busy, while Caleb claimed he had work to do.

Unimpressed with his dad, Nicky gave him a piece of his mind over having to cover for the affair. Nicky ordered Caleb to make the effort with Ruby, or he would tell Ruby everything. Will Caleb comply?

