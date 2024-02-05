Emmerdale's Nate vows to get to the truth after being dumped by wife Tracy
"I'm just not in love with you."
Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) vowed to find out the truth behind his sudden split with wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) in tonight's Emmerdale (5th February 2024).
Following Ruby Fox-Milligan's (Beth Cordingly) disastrous dinner party last week, during which she brought up a past affair between Nate and Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), Tracy was dwelling on her own guilt and asked Moira for a chat.
With Tracy having had an affair with Ruby's estranged husband, Nate's uncle Caleb (William Ash), she confided in Moira that this clearly meant her marriage to Nate was doomed.
Moira urged Tracy to think before ending things with Nate, but Tracy couldn't bear the thought of putting young daughter Frankie through the consequences of an unhappy home.
Later, Tracy sat down with Nate and left him blindsided when she told him she didn't love him anymore.
As he reeled from his bombshell, Nate asked if he had been right about her having an affair - but she lied that no one else was involved.
Heartbroken, Nate insisted he was a good husband. Demanding to know how long Tracy had been unhappy with him, Nate reeled when she confirmed their split had been a long time coming.
Tracy sobbed as Nate stormed out in anger, and it was Caleb who found him wandering the village.
Nate explained that Tracy had just dumped him out of the blue, and deceitful Caleb played the dutiful relative and invited him to stay with him.
Nate detailed his earlier suspicions about Caleb and Tracy, before insisting that he was going to find out what was really going on.
Is Nate about to discover that Tracy was sleeping with Caleb?
