With Tracy having had an affair with Ruby's estranged husband, Nate's uncle Caleb (William Ash), she confided in Moira that this clearly meant her marriage to Nate was doomed.

Moira urged Tracy to think before ending things with Nate, but Tracy couldn't bear the thought of putting young daughter Frankie through the consequences of an unhappy home.

Later, Tracy sat down with Nate and left him blindsided when she told him she didn't love him anymore.

More like this

As he reeled from his bombshell, Nate asked if he had been right about her having an affair - but she lied that no one else was involved.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Heartbroken, Nate insisted he was a good husband. Demanding to know how long Tracy had been unhappy with him, Nate reeled when she confirmed their split had been a long time coming.

Tracy sobbed as Nate stormed out in anger, and it was Caleb who found him wandering the village.

Nate explained that Tracy had just dumped him out of the blue, and deceitful Caleb played the dutiful relative and invited him to stay with him.

Nate detailed his earlier suspicions about Caleb and Tracy, before insisting that he was going to find out what was really going on.

Is Nate about to discover that Tracy was sleeping with Caleb?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.