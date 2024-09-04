Moira brushed this off, but she was soon furious when she witnessed husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) speaking to a flirty Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) at the garage.

Paying Ruby a visit at Mill cottage, Moira confronted her for apparently trying it on with Cain, and warned her to stay away before brutally headbutting Ruby!

This isn't the first time Moira has delivered her famous 'Glasgow kiss' - but Cain, and Ruby's husband Caleb Miligan (William Ash), were shocked to walk in and witness it!

Ruby insisted that not all women were as amorous as Moira, but as Moira spat out another threat, Cain took her home before any more damage could be done!

Angry Ruby raged over Moira, but Caleb told her there was clearly something else wrong with Moira, and urged his wife to leave the situation well alone.

At Butler's Farm, Moira reiterated the theory that she might be going through the menopause, but Cain pointed out how strange her moods had been - seducing him one day and accusing him of wanting Ruby the next.

Moira replied that she simply didn't know what was wrong with her, but when Cain asked how her blood tests had gone with nurse Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson), Moira couldn't remember making the appointment.

Unable to take any more, a frustrated Cain walked out, while Moira appeared worried by her bouts of memory loss. So, what is really going on with Moira?

Upcoming scenes will find an increasingly violent Moira trapped in the barn with Ruby as a fire breaks out - will they survive?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.