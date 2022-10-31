But just as she was packing to leave, close confidant Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) dropped a shocking bombshell that finally explained why she was so fond of Chloe - Kerry is her mother!

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) has been planning to leave Emmerdale village in recent scenes, following her fling with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) which left her secretly pregnant.

Emmerdale has already teased that Chloe will be forced to hear Kerry out in the aftermath, but will she stick around, or walk away anyway?

Read on as we delve into this complex storyline and explore what could happen next.

Will Chloe leave Emmerdale?

Jessie Elland as Chloe Harris in Emmerdale ITV

Arriving in the village with a link to Sarah Sugden (Sophia Moore), who was given the heart of Chloe's late sister in a transplant, it's always been unclear what else was keeping Chloe around - but now she has two very strong ties to the area, and two reasons not to leave: Mack and Kerry.

Mack had previously told partner Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) that he wanted to have children with her, and when she wasn't keen after their tragic loss, they had an argument that saw him rush off and have a one-off fling with Chloe. Now Mack wants rid of her, but will he change his mind when he discovers that she's expecting his baby, or be even more keen to see the back of Chloe?

Meanwhile, Kerry, who moved Chloe in with her in the first place, has told her out of the blue that she is actually her biological mother. Chloe will set off in a taxi in the latest episode, but when a persistent Kerry follows her, she will stop to hear her out.

But what will Kerry have to say, and will it be enough to keep her daughter around? Might Chloe decide that she would rather start again elsewhere, away from all the drama? With all the recent chaos, no one could blame her!

Sticking around in the village has its risks. When Charity finds out that Chloe is pregnant with Mack's baby, she'll be furious - so she'll need to watch her back if she's staying put.

It would certainly be a wasted opportunity if Chloe were to exit just as she's forging connections - accidental as they are!

Will Chloe be going, or will she be persuaded to get to know Kerry and her newfound family? You'll just have to keep watching to find out.

