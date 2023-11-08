The latest is Brenda, and after telling her he wanted to split up yesterday, the weight of his decision played on him in today's episode (8th November).

Brenda was left completely devastated by what Eric said to her and couldn't function in the cafe - much to Nicola's despair.

While Eric remained firm in his decision, it was clear he didn't really want to break up with Brenda - and in discussions with Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), the truth emerged.

Jacob revealed he knew about Eric's Parkinson's and while the latter was upset to think others knew about his condition, it was heartening to see him finally have someone to talk about it with.

The youngster urged Eric to consider taking back Brenda if she'd have him, and arranged for her to come round.

But Brenda was hurt beyond repair and told Eric she didn't want to see him again.

Fighting tears, Eric accepted what she said. Is it really over for them?

