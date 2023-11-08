Emmerdale airs split for Eric and Brenda amid Parkinson's disease
The ITV soap aired a sad instalment for one couple.
It was a tough night on Emmerdale for Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) as their relationship came to a sad ending.
Eric has been going through a difficult time himself, after learning he has Parkinson's disease and rather than opening up to his loved ones, he's shutting everyone out.
The latest is Brenda, and after telling her he wanted to split up yesterday, the weight of his decision played on him in today's episode (8th November).
Brenda was left completely devastated by what Eric said to her and couldn't function in the cafe - much to Nicola's despair.
While Eric remained firm in his decision, it was clear he didn't really want to break up with Brenda - and in discussions with Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), the truth emerged.
Jacob revealed he knew about Eric's Parkinson's and while the latter was upset to think others knew about his condition, it was heartening to see him finally have someone to talk about it with.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The youngster urged Eric to consider taking back Brenda if she'd have him, and arranged for her to come round.
But Brenda was hurt beyond repair and told Eric she didn't want to see him again.
Fighting tears, Eric accepted what she said. Is it really over for them?
Read more:
- 4 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Rhona confronts ex Gus over huge baby betrayal
- Emmerdale confirms Kim Tate's horse killed evil Craig in confrontation
- Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle keeps shock baby secret from Rhona Goskirk
- Emmerdale needs to do one thing with Aaron Dingle as he returns
Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.