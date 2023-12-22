Chloe asked her father if they would still be letting Mack go when – or if – he signed the papers. Damon replied that they would not free Mack straight away, and Chloe was troubled by this. But Damon urged her to leave Mack to him.

The pair returned to where Mack was trapped, and Chloe convinced Damon to let her speak to him alone. She taunted Mack, ordering him to comply with their wishes, because whatever he chose, he wouldn't get to see Reuben again.

Mack continued to refuse; but in a twist, with Damon distracted by a phone call, Chloe suddenly went to free Mack, revealing that her dad was planning on killing him regardless of what he signed. She told Mack how to escape, before slapping him in front of Damon to keep up the pretence.

In the village, Mack's wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) spoke to his sister, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), and Moira blamed Charity for the mess. Charity called the police to report Mack missing, but they failed to show concern.

At the factory, the man himself made his bid for freedom. Chloe tried to keep Damon distracted at home, but a message made him leave abruptly. Damon discovered that Mack had escaped, but soon found him nearby, and he watched as two of his heavies headed Mack's way. Will they kill him?

