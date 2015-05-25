The Metcalfes have experienced their fair share of heartache since getting together, most recently when Alicia was sexually assaulted by troubled Lachlan White. So a new life in Portugal offers a chance for David and Alicia to refresh their relationship, reasons the actress.

"Alicia's incredibly excited the move," continues Anderson. "After all, nothing has gone right for Alicia and David in the village. She got engaged to him, only to find that Priya was pregnant. Even her wedding dress got spoiled on her big day. So she's fixated on this fresh start for her family."

So what is she imagining her new start in Portugal will bring? "Sea, sun, sand! A new life for them. Where Jacob can be outdoors playing football with David. And she can be behind the bar doing what she does best and not feeling that she’s being judged. And just being herself again – that bubbly, friendly mum."

But, as we all know, new beginnings only bring with them fresh drama. And with Natalie Anderson set to leave Emmerdale later in 2015, what does the future hold for Alicia and David? After all, David hasn't exactly been as enthusiastic about the move as his wife?

"In her head, the marriage is rock solid," says Anderson. "But obviously it’s been a huge few years for them. And, as in any relationship, those things take their toll. As a viewer, we can see that David isn’t as keen on the move as Alicia. And, potentially, there is disappointment ahead there. So who knows?"

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below. And beneath that, there's a video interview with Natalie Anderson.

