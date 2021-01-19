Emmerdale’s Al feels the pressure as he falls victim to Debbie and Priya’s game

It is a bad week to be Al Chapman in Emmerdale as he is about to find that things are going to go extremely wrong for him – and they are only set to get worse from there.

Advertisement

As the week begins, Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) is doing all she can not to confront Al about all that has been going on, all while making sure she finishes putting through some key bank transfers.

Also in the mix is the recently returned Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) who has wasted no time getting back into the thick of things. Proving that point exactly, she surprises Al by suggesting they get married but when he agrees, he realises he has been set up when Priya appears.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As Al tries to talk his way out of a tricky situation, it soon becomes clear that it will not be so easy and things get far worse when he returns to the Hop office. Kim Tate (Claire King) accuses him of stealing thousands from the company accounts and it seems that the plan to get rid of Al from the Dales is in full swing. Will he be able to get out of these messy situations?

Also next week, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) makes a big decision when she decides that she needs to call time on her role at the church. Declaring to Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) that she is done for good, he is given pause for thought by Moira Barton (Natalie J. Robb) who tells him that Harriet may not be making the best decisions right now.

But will that be enough for him to challenge her decision, or will he accept her resignation?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.