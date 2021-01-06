Emmerdale: Gabby’s pregnancy news causes a power battle at Home Farm

It is going to be a tense start to the year at Home Farm in Emmerdale as a pregnancy bombshell is set to see a power struggle kick off – with the mother set to be being firmly in the centre of it all.

Advertisement

The drama unfolds as Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), a man who has not been short on trouble for some time now, has a one night stand with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham). She soon learns she is pregnant and Jamie has child number two on the way.

But if this pregnancy was not already shocking enough, there is plenty more drama on the way when the rest of the Dales find out.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson has been teasing the storyline to RadioTimes.com and other press and has indicated that one person who will take a keen interest in the new offspring is Kim Tate (Claire King).

“We have another new arrival as Jamie learns that he is going to be a father for a second time after a night with Gabby. As Kim discovers a new heir to the throne, a fight for power will ensue. Gabby will find herself at the centre – will she succumb to the temptations and manipulation at Home Farm?”

So, it seems that another person who has got involved with Jamie could end up regretting it very quickly.

It isn’t just Jamie and Gabby expecting the pitter-patter of tiny feet as Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and Tracy are due to have a baby of their own soon. On the story, Jane said: “‘Tracy and Nate’s due date approaches as we head to the birth. As they adapt to being new parents it will be a real test, pushing them to the limit and Tracy will take the lion’s share. It will also put a spotlight on Nate and Cain. Will they finally bury the hatchet? There’s some really emotional stuff.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.