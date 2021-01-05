6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Debbie’s back to a crisis and tragedy for Dawn

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) returns to Emmerdale this week, following her shock Christmas Day comeback, and she’s straight back into the drama as daughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) has disappeared.

Elsewhere, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) makes a terrible mistake that has tragic consequences, and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) goes to great lengths to win back Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 11th – 15th January 2021.

Debbie returns to a Dingle crisis

With theories as to who Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) is secretly having an affair with ranging from Kim Tate (Claire King) to Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), top marks if you deduced it was Debbie. Her Christmas Day comeback was a genuine surprise, and a welcome return for one of the soap’s strongest characters.

This week Deb is back in the village to search for missing daughter Sarah, who is hiding out in a barn taking drugs with dodgy boyfriend Danny Harrington (Louis Healy). Deb and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) catch them in the act and there is much mouthing off between the Dingle divas. Then Sarah opens up to her mother about being abandoned, and admits she planted drugs on innocent newcomer Ethan Anderson (Emile John) to save her own skin. Mortified Debbie has a lot of making up to do, and a big decision to make over protecting her off-the-rails offspring.

Dawn loses her son

The dysfunctional Finch-Taylor family dynamic is imploding, with harassed Harriet at the centre as she spirals into paranoia and borderline alcoholism, fuelled by her murderous secret and annoyance that Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is cosying up to Kim.

Despite her unstable mental state, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) still allows her to look after little Lucas, which she regrets after a visit from her social worker: turns out Lucas ran off and disappeared for a little while when sloshed Harriet collected him from school, raising a red flag as to how he’s being looked after. Soon the cops take Lucas away, and devastated Dawn is googling babysitters in Hotten. Harriet probably pours herself another glass of communion wine.

Marlon’s romantic gesture

It’s not all missing children in the village, in romcom corner we have Marlon dressing up as Stan Laurel to impress Rhona. Very niche, but it’s hardly a sharp suit and a single red rose in the mouth, is it?

There is a reason – Marlon and Rhona used to love having movie nights watching old Laurel and Hardy flicks when they were together before, so the charming chef thought he’d recreate some of that magic. Awww. Will Rho be bowled over by a bowler hat and a wonky bow tie?

Ethan’s drugs shame

The repercussions of Sarah hiding drugs in Ethan’s coat gets the lawyer suspended from his firm pending an investigation, which doesn’t exactly endear him and vicar dad Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) to the Dingles.

Expect father and son to make immediate enemies of their new naughty neighbours, who are bound to end up closing ranks and defending Sarah rather than doing the right thing and getting Ethan off the hook. With his professional reputation shot, will the holy man’s son seek revenge?

Elsewhere in Emmerdale

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is still none the wiser that Paul Asdale (Reece Dinsdale) is hiding his gambling habit and predilection for violence. As she’s struck by an idea and begins planning a romantic gesture, Paul is being blackmailed over his secret addiction relapse and places a bet – overheard by son Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson). Is another beating on the cards?

Hurrah – Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) is home, accompanying granddaughter Debbie, and reconnecting with his family. There are some sweet scenes with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), who he apologises for not being there for her during her recent mental health relapse and promises to resume control of the clan. Everyone knows Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) is the real boss at Wishing Well Cottage these days, right?

