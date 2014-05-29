Nitin Ganatra - EastEnders boss Dominic Treadwell-Collins "has got some big surprises in store"
The actor, who plays Masood Ahmed on the BBC1 soap, catches up with RadioTimes.com to talk upcoming plotlines
EastEnders's executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins has already brought us the revelation that Shirley is Mick Carter's mum and the shock demise of Lucy Beale - but it seems that there is more excitement on the horizon.
Actor Nitin Ganatra, who plays Masood Ahmed in the BBC1 soap, has been speaking to RadioTimes.com about what lies ahead in the show's current murder mystery plotline:
"They've got some big surprises in store, I kid you not," he commented. "Nobody knows what’s going to happen with this story. The storyliners and writers are very talented. It could be Masood! It could be anyone! Though I doubt it’s the Asian bloke from EastEnders that did it. But wouldn’t it be a headspin?"
Of the levels of secrecy surrounding the identity of the killer, Ganatra added: "Dominic has kept a lot back from everybody, which means that everyone is slightly on their toes."
To see more from Nitin Ganatra, including his reasons why he doesn't want Masood to always "be the good guy", watch the video below.