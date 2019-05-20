When did Ben threaten Ewan?

Last month, Ewan came down to Walford from Newcastle, having grown paranoid that something was going on between Lola and her ex-boyfriend Jay.

But a devious Ben lay in wait for Ewan with the intention of getting him out of the picture for good.

Upping the menace, Ben told Ewan the chilling story of how he'd killed family friend Heather Trott when he was just 16 years old.

More like this

After stealing Ewan's phone to stop him contacting Lola, Ben then warned Ewan to go back home to Newcastle and forget all about Lola - or he'd kill Ewan and his foster mum!

Up until the moment that Ewan returns, Lola has remained unaware of the real reason behind his sudden change of heart regarding their life together. But might this finally be the moment that the scales fall from her eyes and she realises the full extent of Ben's duplicity?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.