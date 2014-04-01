Of the surprise scenes, actress Danielle Harold says: "Lola just walks into the path of Ronnie's car without looking. She's stormed off after falling out with Peter, and then Jay attempts to kiss her as he's trying to calm her down. She runs away and that's when Ronnie hits her."

Long-term viewers will remember that Ronnie's daughter Danielle Jones (Lauren Crace) was accidentally run over by Janine back in 2009, just after Ronnie realised that she was Danielle's mum.

Now, following scenes eerily reminiscent of that earlier catastrophe, Ronnie will be left in shock behind the wheel of her car as Lola lies unconscious on the ground.

"Ronnie and Lola have a strong bond," Harold tells Inside Soap. "They've been through similar things and have developed a friendship off the back of that. Lola has never known very much about Danielle, though, and she's always been fairly oblivious to a lot of the terrible things that have happened to Ronnie in the past."

Viewers can see whether Lola pulls through when EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday 10 April.

