EastEnders spoilers: Jamie Lomas hints at new twist for Jake Stone
"I'm not going to give too much away, but there is a chance that he might be coming back," says the actor, who was originally set to leave in the coming months
First there was the news that actor Jamie Lomas was to leave EastEnders later this year, then came the recent scenes that saw his character Jake Stone arrested for the murder of Lucy Beale.
But now it appears that Lomas could well be back at some point, possibly in time for the soap's 30th anniversary next year.
"I film the final scenes next week, but are they the final scenes?" he said cryptically to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at tonight's British Soap Awards.
When asked whether he could return for the pivotal episodes in February 2015, Lomas replied: "Well, who knows? I'm not going to give too much away, but there is a chance that Jake might be coming back."
He also stated that it had been "an honour and a privilege" to play Jake, adding, "I've recently filmed some really harrowing scenes, but it's not the end of the road for Jake. We'll have to see what happens."
However, despite Jake being currently in the frame for killing Lucy, Lomas doesn't think that his character is guilty. In fact, he believes that a character currently thought to be dead has committed the crime: "I have a feeling that it might be Nick Cotton. Maybe someting off kilter like that. But that's the good thing about the storyline - everybody's in the frame, but nobody knows."