"I film the final scenes next week, but are they the final scenes?" he said cryptically to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at tonight's British Soap Awards.

When asked whether he could return for the pivotal episodes in February 2015, Lomas replied: "Well, who knows? I'm not going to give too much away, but there is a chance that Jake might be coming back."

He also stated that it had been "an honour and a privilege" to play Jake, adding, "I've recently filmed some really harrowing scenes, but it's not the end of the road for Jake. We'll have to see what happens."

However, despite Jake being currently in the frame for killing Lucy, Lomas doesn't think that his character is guilty. In fact, he believes that a character currently thought to be dead has committed the crime: "I have a feeling that it might be Nick Cotton. Maybe someting off kilter like that. But that's the good thing about the storyline - everybody's in the frame, but nobody knows."