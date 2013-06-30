EastEnders spoilers: Carl threatens to harm Ian - first look pictures
Just what does Walford's latest evildoer have planned?
Carl (Daniel Coonan), aka Walford’s latest bad boy, is shaping up quite nicely. Kat had him sized up as a wrong’un from the moment he turned up and pretty soon he was living up to his reputation by extorting cash from Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).
But in an upcoming episode, Carl looks to be getting even more sinister as these new images released by the BBC highlight.
When Ian discovers that Carl desperately wants to rekindle things with ex-girlfriend Kirsty, he forms a plan. Later, when Carl visits the restaurant, Ian decides to use the information as leverage and implies that he could tell Kirsty that Carl is taking money from him.
However, Ian’s plan backfires when Carl later shows him he means business by threatening to harm him. Any guesses as to what the villainous Carl is planning? Find out when the episode airs on Thursday 11 July.