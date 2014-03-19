Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) thought he'd left his secrets buried Down Under, but Australian temptress Nicole (Tamsin Carroll) is definitely making her presence felt after making a surprise appearance in Walford.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, viewers found out that - while in Australia - Alfie had let Nicole fall in love with him to get her money. Even though they've never kissed, Nicole has fallen for Alfie, who has now been seen lying to get out of his dilemma.