EastEnders spoilers: Alfie to cheat on Kat following Nicole's indecent proposal? First look pictures
What will Alfie make of his Australian visitor's advances?
Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) thought he'd left his secrets buried Down Under, but Australian temptress Nicole (Tamsin Carroll) is definitely making her presence felt after making a surprise appearance in Walford.
On Tuesday, viewers found out that - while in Australia - Alfie had let Nicole fall in love with him to get her money. Even though they've never kissed, Nicole has fallen for Alfie, who has now been seen lying to get out of his dilemma.
Now, in scenes to be shown in the episode airing on Thursday 20 March (7.30pm, BBC1), Nicole will be seen making it clear to Alfie that she would be happy to let him keep the money in return for Alfie going through with an indecent proposal she's made. But will Alfie be able to comply with Nicole's terms and be unfaithful to Kat (Jessie Wallace)?