Tina's bit of dutch courage results in Tina getting hammered and making a show of herself. And matters aren't helped when a furious Tosh lays into Tina.

"Tina is really messed up and she's being an idiot," continues the actress. "She's trying to be funny but it ends up sounding like she's slagging Tosh off. Tina falls off a chair, which left me bruised everywhere! And then when she walks outside, the sun hits her and she throws up over Tosh's dress."

Later on, efforts to put things right go awry when a manipulative Dean (Matt Di Angelo) stirs up trouble between Tosh and Tina. So is Tina to stay in the doghouse or will a cunning plan put things right? Discover the outcome when EastEnders airs these scenes next week.