In upcoming scenes, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) are determined to send Suki's abusive husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) to jail so they can finally have a fresh start together.

Shiv Jalota has teased a jaw-dropping storyline ahead for his character Vinny and the rest of the Panesars on EastEnders .

They gather information on Nish's latest dodgy deal and report him to the police, but things go awry when Nish comes home and accuses their son Vinny of grassing him up.

It's an unexpected turn of events, as Jalota, who plays Vinny, told press including RadioTimes.com.

"I remember I actually emailed [executive producer] Chris Clenshaw and said, 'These [scripts] are unreal!'," the actor explained.

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar and Heather Peace as Eve Unwin in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I think I was on a bit of a high because there was just so much drama within this story.

"It was mega excitement to have a play with the script. I was quite nervous in terms of the storytelling but I was also so excited to get started and unpick the scripts."

Before Nish gets back home from the deal, Vinny has an emotional moment with his mum Suki, unaware that she is leaving Walford behind.

"Her main point here to Vinny is to stress that he's enough as he is and to stop trying to be a person that Nish wants him to be," Jalota said.

"He's different from his other siblings and family members so she just wants him to be his own man."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.