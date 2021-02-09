Why is EastEnders not on tonight? When is the next episode?

Those looking forward to tuning into EastEnders tonight will have had a bit of a surprise when they saw that it was missing.

The BBC soap, along with Holby City, were both set to air tonight, but now both have been removed from the evening’s spot on the schedules. But before you panic, don’t worry, this is not another extended break like both shows took in 2020 and you do not have long to wait until the next episodes air.

Here is what you need to know about when EastEnders will be back.

Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

EastEnders (and Holby) are making way for the football as the BBC gears up to showcase another FA Cup clash.

It’s Manchester United v West Ham United in the FA Cup today and both teams battle it out for a spot in the final eight.

When is EastEnders back?

The good news is that tonight’s episode is not being held off for long and we will be back to where we should be by the end of the week.

A 20-minute episode airs tomorrow, 10th February at 8pm, followed by the rescheduled Holby City, while a double episode is now set to air on Friday to make sure we get the full fix of Walford life that we were meant to have. So while it is a shame that it won’t be on tonight, at least the catch-up plan is a swift one!

