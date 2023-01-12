The character, who was brought up in foster care, has gone through so much in 2022 and is still processing her terminal brain cancer diagnosis . After being proposed to by Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), Lola is now planning her wedding with the help of her friends and daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

EastEnders has some emotional scenes in store for Lola Pearce as she's determined to find her mum.

In new scenes, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) is in charge of Lola's hen do as her maid of honour. She inadvertently touches a nerve when she mentions Lola's mum, prompting her friend to think whether it's time to reach out now that she is dying.

Actress Harold explained that a chat with Lexi is crucial for Lola to make a decision.

"Lola thinks long and hard about her decision, and after a chat with Lexi, decides that she wants to look for her mum," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"I think she draws on her own experience as a mum, and she also doesn't want her daughter to be left with the same unanswered questions she has. After she's decided that she wants to look, she goes and asks Sharon for some advice to see if it there is a way to track her down. It's all of these little things that really push her into making that decision."

Lola Pearce looks through a box of memories in EastEnders BBC

Before Kim asking whether she wants to invite her mum to the ceremony, Lola had never really thought of reconciling with her, Harold added.

"It's almost like Lola has a brainwave that her mum is out there alive somewhere when she is mentioned by Kim.

"I don't think Lola would normally want to look for her but because she is dying, Lola starts to reflect and thinks that it's her last chance [to find her]."

With Holby City star Patsy Kensit arriving in Walford later this month in the role of Lola's mum Emma Harding, the BBC soap guarantees a dramatic, big reunion for this mother-daughter duo.

