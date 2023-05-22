The moment EastEnders fans have been wanting to postpone is approaching, as Danielle Harold has weighed in on filming Lola Pearce-Brown's heartbreaking final scenes.

This article contains discussion of terminal illness and brain tumours which some readers may find upsetting.

Lola's health is deteriorating following her terminal brain cancer diagnosis and she is receiving palliative care surrounded by her loved ones, including daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) and husband Jay (Jamie Borthwick).

"Lola definitely starts to feel her decline quite quickly during her palliative care," Harold told press including RadioTimes.com.

"Her symptoms are getting worse, she's becoming more forgetful and she's having more seizures so she's definitely aware her time is coming to an end now."

Lola will have individual moments with each character who has crossed her path, such as pals Denise (Diane Parish) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson).

"It's been really difficult filming these last few scenes over because it does get really tough, especially towards the end," the actress said.

"Denise and Kim come to see Lola as she's of course really poorly now, so they come round to try and make her feel a bit better, talk to her and make her feel pampered.

"They just sit around her bedside to be with her and to say their goodbyes."

EastEnders has been working closely with charities to make sure to portray Lola's storyline in an accurate, sensitive manner.

"It's such an a heartbreaking diagnosis and it's not nice to watch or to play," Harold admitted. "So working with the charities has been so important for us because we want to portray Lola's diagnosis both accurately and sensitively while also raising awareness to hopefully make a change."

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

