Long-term viewers will remember that back in 2010, Janine knifed herself and attempted to convince both the police and her family that Stacey had tried to kill her. It was this act that resulted in Stacey fleeing both the Square and the country thanks to the assistance of one-time lover Max Branning (Jake Wood).

Having recently returned to Walford, Stacey's aim was to now get Janine to retract her statement in order to get her old life back. But she soon discovered that there was a surprise in store.

"I will retract my statement for you," said Janine to Stacey before she turned her attention to Kat. "If you make a statement for me."

More like this

"What are you talking about? What sort of statement?" asked Kat.

To which Janine replied: "I want you to tell the police that you saw Alice kill Michael."

Back in October 2013, viewers saw Alice stab and wound Michael, only for Janine to then administer the fatal wound. Alice and Janine were then charged and remanded for the crime and are currently awaiting trial.

Advertisement

But will Kat go through with Janine's demands and change the circumstances of both women? Find out when the next episode of EastEnders airs on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC1.