In happier news, terminally ill Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) receives a sweet proposal from her boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick). But will she say yes? Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) must contend with a festive invasion when the Fox-Brannings descend on his clan for dinner - but soon he learns what love rival Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) has been up to. And as the year comes to a close, Phil has bigger problems to face...

There's a dramatic Christmas and New Year on the way in Walford, as deceitful Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is about to find her terrible actions exposed for all to see. With Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) set to exit and Janine also on her way out, how will the day end?

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is hiding something, and later her ex, Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), has a question to ask her. Is there a future for expectant parents Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty)?

Romance is in the air for Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), while there's danger at the Slaters and Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) causes trouble.

Here's your bumper pack of EastEnders spoilers from 25th December 2022 - 5th January 2023.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

11 EastEnders Christmas 2022 spoilers

1. Will Janine Butcher's lies be exposed as Jada Lennox returns?

Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher in EastEnders. BBC

On Christmas morning, Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) is still hoping to expose Janine's twisted lies, but she hasn't worked everything out just yet. She and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) head over to The Vic together, and as they make peace with Mick, Janine spots Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine Smith) and tries to keep her away from Linda.

More like this

When Janine invites Linda and Shirley to lunch, the pair are stunned, but a bigger shock lies ahead when Jada drops a bombshell on Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Zack. Sharon knows what she must do next, while over at the pub, Shirl doesn't give up on exposing Janine. A row ensues, and as Janine dismisses Shirley's accusations, daughter Scarlett walks in. Will Scarlett tell everyone the truth about Janine - or might Jada and Sharon beat her to it?

2. Mick Carter exits Walford

How will Mick Carter exit EastEnders? BBC

With both Mick and Janine confirmed to exit EastEnders this festive season, Christmas Day is set to be the landlord's final episode. Secrets are finally out in the open and Mick is forced to face the truth.

Will he fight for Linda and see Janine for who she really is? It's a week not to be missed as we wait to find out what becomes of Mick and Janine and, of course, the Queen Vic pub.

Will Mick get a happy ending, or might he be killed off? It's unthinkable, surely! But you can read our theories on the lovable character's exit here.

3. Jay Brown proposes to Lola Pearce

Jay Brown asks Lola Pearce to marry him in EastEnders. BBC

Lola wakes up on Christmas morning to find daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) opening presents and is handed a lovely gift from Jay. But, determined to make this the best Christmas ever, Jay tells Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) he plans on asking Lola to marry him that day. Enlisting Ben Mitchell's (Max Bowden) help, Jay arranges an outdoor Christmas miracle and proposes to Lola. Will she agree to be his wife?

With poor Lola facing a terminal diagnosis of a brain tumour, will she be able to make it down the aisle if she does say yes? Let's hope so, as life has already been too cruel to the popular mainstay.

4. Christmases collide as the Mitchells have company

The Mitchells and Brannings at Christmas in EastEnders. BBC

Over at the Fox-Brannings, chef Kim (Tameka Empson) causes a nightmare in the kitchen and destroys lunch. So sister Denise (Diane Parish) says they will go to the Mitchells with Raymond, the young son she shares with Phil, and throw themselves on their mercy. Good luck with that! Kim isn't keen to beg for scraps from Phil, but Denise insists.

With plenty of bickering and drama, the clans somehow make their combined celebrations work. Will the peace and harmony last, though?

5. Phil Mitchell learns the truth about Alfie Moon's antics

Alfie Moon and Freddie Slater get up to some Christmas antics in EastEnders. BBC

When Alfie plans a festive surprise by dressing as Santa and climbing on the roof of the Mitchell house, all does not go to plan. Young Bert then lets slip that Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) had told Alfie he could stay until New Year, and Phil then spots Alfie stuck on the roof!

Kat invites Alfie in, but then Phil learns what's been happening while he's away. In the aftermath, Phil goes AWOL and Kat tries to find him. It's Sam that finds her brother at Peggy's, shocked by what she sees. She tries to convince Phil to give Kat another chance. Will he, or is it time for this couple to part ways for good?

Phil soon has more pressing worries when Kat later admits that she's been mouthing off about Phil's plan against Keeble (Alison Newman). What will he do? Keep reading to find out how Phil fares in the New Year.

6. What is Sam Mitchell hiding as Ricky Butcher asks a big question?

Is there a happy future on the cards for Ricky Butcher and Sam Mitchell? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While she's giving Phil a pep talk, Sam is worried that he might find out what she got up to in Spain. It seems Ms Mitchell is keeping another big secret. But what is it? Sam grows suspicious of Phil and desperately tries to find out what he's up to, and it's not long before Phil learns what Sam was doing in Spain. He delivers her an ultimatum, but what does he say to Sam?

As New Year's Eve arrives, Ricky asks Sam to spend the evening with him, before asking her to go to Germany with him. Passion ensues between the pair, but when Ricky has to pop out, Sam gets a text from Phil. Will she have to choose between her family and a future with Ricky?

7. Zack Hudson impresses Whitney Dean

Zack gives Whitney a massage in EastEnders. BBC

Zack melts mother-to-be Whitney's heart with a kind gesture, and he offers to cook her dinner too. She is impressed with his cooking, and they grow even closer when he gives her a foot massage. Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) interrupt and while Whit gets changed, they tell Zack to go for it with Whitney. But will he take their advice?

At Peggy's on New Year's Eve, Chelsea tells Whit to make a move on Zack. But when she goes to speak to him, Zack reveals he has just been offered the job of a lifetime. Will he take it, or stay for Whitney and their unborn baby?

8. Jean Slater and Harvey Monroe get back together

Love is in the air for Jean Slater and Harvey Monroe in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) offers to spend the evening playing board games with a downbeat Jean. But Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) invites him to a gig, and they leave her with Harvey to go out and party instead. Jean and Harvey end up having a lovely evening, which leads to a kiss!

Later, Jean can't help fretting over Harvey after all that has gone on between them. She worries he might get cold feet, but Stacey spots Harvey with a ring-shaped box and Jean panics that he will propose. Is Harvey really planning to pop the question, though?

9. New Year emergency at the Slaters'

Stacey Slater frets in the hospital as she waits for news on her loved ones. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While Jean panics, there's a real emergency in the house when Eve collapses! Then Lily rushes off to be sick, and Jean faints in Stacey's arms. Lily then collapses in the hallway, and paramedics arrive.

They tell everyone to leave the house as there has been a carbon monoxide leak, and Stacey waits at Lily's bedside in the hospital. Will Lily survive?

10. Nish Panesar throws his weight around

What will Vinny Panesar think of Nish's handling of the latest family crisis? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nish is convinced that the Slaters will sue over the boiler after he speaks to a cagey Eve Unwin (Heather Peace). He's also trying to strong-arm Ben into doing the deal for the Arches, but Ben tells him the deal is now off. Nish is fuming, and his wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) advises him not to take on the Mitchells. She suggests he uses his charm instead, so Nish apologises to Ben and Lola for being insensitive.

But Harvey is appalled and accuses Nish of throwing money around to deflect attention from the Slater emergency. Nish rants to Suki about Harvey, just as Suki takes a call about the boiler. What will be revealed? And will Nish end up taking on all the locals?

11. Phil Mitchell makes a threat

Phil Mitchell is not a happy bunny in EastEnders in 2023 - no change there, then! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil's happier mood at New Year is short-lived, and he ends up delivering a serious threat. But to who? He later organises a celebratory lunch, while others are secretly seething. He makes someone a very generous offer, and while a surprising turn of events sees Alfie defending Phil, Billy is stunned to hear the truth.

Phil is soon raging to be double-crossed - this story has more twists than a rollercoaster! He takes matters into his own hands and takes help from a nemesis. But what exactly will Phil do, and what will the consequences be?

Read more: 8 EastEnders spoilers: Will Janine Butcher's lies be exposed ahead of her wedding?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.