Search for Tina continues on EastEnders, while Whitney and Kush grow closer

Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw Wright) may have been tragically killed off several weeks ago in EastEnders, but the only person who knows that is the man that murdered her – Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

While Gray hopes that people will not search for her as he has made it seem that she ran away after being accused of the attack on Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), he is about to find out that the Carter family are too tight of a unit to leave one of their own alone on the run.

It is Shirley (Linda Henry) who decides to take action this week, but will her quest to find Tina put her in the firing line of Gray?

Shirley soon hears that somebody matching Tina’s description has been caught shoplifting and fled the scene after giving her name, leading to her and Mick (Danny Dyer) feeling relieved that she is OK – despite still being worried about the trouble she has gotten herself in.

But with Tina long dead, who was it that was caught shoplifting, and could Gray have something to do with it?

Meanwhile, things start to heat up between Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), something else that is bound to catch the dangerous eye of Gray. Now under the same roof, Kush asks Whitney for a date as housemates considering that neither have plans for Valentine’s Day.

Whitney agrees and the two sit down for a movie and a heart-shaped pizza. But a power cut makes the scene even more romantic than either had planned and before long, the pair share a kiss. Is this the start of something for them, and how will Gray react when he learns that Whitney wants somebody other than him?

Given that Ghadami is bowing out of his role as Kush soon, we fear that Gray may have his next victim in his sights…

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.