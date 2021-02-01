EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?

We’re never too far away from the latest high-profile addition or departure from the EastEnders cast, and there’s no shortage of action lined up for 2021.

The tragic boat accident that featured in the 35th-anniversary storyline is still having a huge effect on the residents of Albert Square, almost a year on from the faetful night – and it seems likely the fallout will continue for some time.

As revenge, devastation and heartbreak tears through Walford, we have everything you need to know about the comings, goings and returnees on EastEnders.

Read on for your essential guide to the EastEnders cast.

JOINING

Zack Hudson (James Farrar)

BBC

The latest actor to join the cast is James Farrar, who will make his debut on the Square in March – starring as charismatic troublemaker Zack Hudson. Described as a lone wolf who lives life in the fast lane, Zack had a difficult childhood that has subsequently prevented him from getting too attached to anyone – but he is a long-time ladies man who will be sure to gain some attention when he arrives in Walford.

On his casting, Farrar said: “I’m thrilled to be joining EastEnders. As a born and bred Londoner myself, I can’t wait to bring my experience of a place I love and know to such a well-respected long-running show, with such iconic characters. Zack certainly has a very complicated past and there is a real depth to him that I can’t wait to explore.”

And Exec Producer Jon Sen added: “James is a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast, playing the charming rogue Zack Hudson. We are all excited to see James bring the character to life and there’s plenty of drama in store for him – trouble is always just round the corner…”

LEAVING

Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami)

BBC

After six years in Albert Square, Kush Kazemi will leave the show in what bosses are calling a “huge plot.”

An EastEnders spokesperson confirmed the news to : “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year. Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Davood joined the soap in Autumn 2014, and his character has been involved in many dramatic storylines.

And his character Kush will leave the show with a bang, with an insider adding: “Bosses have a huge plot planned, but although Davood was told in January, his departure is not for a very long time yet.”

Max Branning (Jake Wood)

BBC

After 15 years in Walford, Max Branning is preparing to leave Albert Square for good. The news broke in September that actor Jake Wood had quit EastEnders to move onto other projects after taking part in some of the most earth-shattering storylines in recent memory.

An EastEnders insider confirmed the news to , revealing: “Sometimes in soapland, big characters have to leave. Bosses are staying tight-lipped about what they have planned for Max but considering he has played a major part in the show for over 15 years they are clearly planning something big and he will not be departing Walford quietly. Everyone will be sad to see Jake go as he is not only a great person to have on set but he’s also a fantastic actor.”

Wood added: “I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends. I’ll, of course, miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

RETURNING

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt)

Thankfully, because we really do love to hate him, Ian has not said goodbye to the square permanently, but he will be off-screen for a lengthy period of time after surviving the poisoning plot and skulking away from Walford on the tube.

Adam’s extended break coincides with him taking up a role in the theatre, when they eventually reopen, where he is starring in the Peter James story, Looking Good Dead. The show is meant to have 23 performances around the country, but it remains to be seen when they will be able to get going.

